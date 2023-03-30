by Richard Lee

The average homeowner could expect to see their property tax bill come down $800, says the author of a bill that received unanimous support from the Senate recently.   Houston Senator Paul Bettencourt said the savings are even better for Texans aged 65 or older who own their own home.  His SB3 would raise the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, allowing homeowners to deduct that amount from the value of their home before assessment.  

