Do you have an event coming up that you would like to advertise? Do you want to reach hundreds of people every day with your advertising?
Monday, Dec. 6, has been scheduled as “Street Banner Sign-up Day.” The lottery-style scheduling event will be held at Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main St., beginning at 10 a.m.
Any social or educational institution, religious, non-profit or youth organization is invited to this event for the opportunity to select the location of your choice to display a banner. Banners will be installed for a period not to exceed three weeks. There are six locations to choose from, and each organization is allowed two banners per event with a limit of two events per year. If space permits, additional reservations may be made available after Jan. 1.
The price for a banner installation is $85 and is payable at the time the application is accepted. Checks can be made payable to City of Kerrville. Reservations will not be made without payment.
Applications are available at the reception desk at City Hall prior to the meeting date, or can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov under “I Want To,” “Apply For,” “Banners.” Please have your banner applications completed upon arrival.
For more information, contact Koy Coffer at City Hall, (830) 257-8000 or via email to Koy.Coffer @kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.