Council votes to decrease tax rate

Kerrville City Council members approved a slight reduction in the proposed FY 2023-24 ad valorem tax rate, approved the proposed FY 2023-24 budget, honored a Kerrville Police Department officer and made plans to revisit the city’s tree ordinance last week during their regular meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Budget presentation
Finance Director Julie Behrens explained that the theme for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget is “Looking Up,” a reference to the anticipated solar eclipses, but also to hope for better economic times than have been seen in the last couple of years, as she began her presentation on the proposed current budget.
Behrens began by detailing the timeline leading to the final proposed budget and announced a public hearing will be held on Sept. 12 on the proposed tax rate.
Behrens highlighted 24 accomplishments to celebrate in 2023, including significant progress on the Public Safety Facility, issuing revenue bonds for water and wastewater projects, public safety step plan adjustments, the public safety communication project and completion of $3 million in combined work on street maintenance and reconstruction.
“There’s just a lot of good work going on out there,” Behrens said.
Behrens said key priorities for 2024 include beginning construction on the Public Safety Facility, creating a long-term asset replacement plan, adopting an updated pavement master plan, continuing implementation of the city’s long-range water plan and to continue to focus on employee retention, among many others.
“When we talk about budget, we first need to talk about operational needs,” Behrens said. “What does it cost to provide services to the citizens at the level they expect those services to be provided?”
She said cost for operational needs is pretty consistent and that she and her staff are continually forecasting for the future, based on economic trends.
“We do what we can (with forecasting). We watch the models. We listen. We read and monitor activity as best as we can,” Behrens said. “We saw what happened in mid-year 2022 and no one could have seen that, so I think we are as proactive as we can be with the economy and making sure we are making as educated guesses as we can with what we need to be doing going forward.”
Behrens said she keeps a close eye on the city’s reserve funds regularly.
“We really look at our reserves over time and not just look at our serves today,” Behrens said. “But, what will we do today that is going to impact us five years from now or six years from now and are we still going to be able to maintain that fund balance?”
Behrens said 2022 “really threw us into a loop” with fuel price increases and inflation.
“So, we were pretty proactive going into Fiscal Year 2023, just given what we were seeing at the time and I think those are lining up pretty well,” Behrens said. “I think if there is a positive that is coming out of this, inflation is leveling. We are still seeing some price increases, but not at the rates we were seeing them before.”
Behrens said in preparation for the FY 2024 budget, they began with a baseline budget and asked each department to report back with actual costs for the current year.
“A lot of work went into just the operational side,” Behrens said.
She noted increases in salaries, health insurance and retirement contributions.
Behrens said she conducted a 25-year study of the economy as it pertains to inflation, finding that the historic data seems to dictate a leveling off of price increases.
“Are prices going to be reduced … probably not, but are the price increases going to be the same … that’s what we are seeing level out,” Behrens said. “Which is why we were able to do a little bit closer to baseline.”
Behrens said in 2022 unexpected price increases ranged from 15-40 percent, which prompted an adjustment in budgeting for 2023 and a conservative FY 2024 budget proposal.
Behrens explained that employee compensation needed to be increased for the new year.
“Everyone has increased salaries across the board. We’ve had to, with inflation doing what it’s doing. Everyone is impacted by that,” Behrens said. “We’ve done two compensation studies here. We’ve also implemented some changes, specifically, on the public safety side to try to fill some vacancies, and some of that is working. We’re seeing some more hiring than we have in the past.”
She said entry-level pay has also been increased city-wide.
Behrens said the proposed general fund and water fund budgets are balanced, saying that city revenues are in excess of $78 million, with expenses exceeding $106 million. She explained that the difference is not a true deficit, as large multi-year capital projects, such as the Public Safety Facility, continue to have expenses in years subsequent to obtaining the revenue for that particular project.
Behrens then detailed the proposed $.5595 per $100 assessed valuation 2024 ad valorem tax rate, which is a 2.8 percent decrease from last year.
Based on Kerr Central Appraisal District tax rolls, Behrens said property tax revenue to the city will be increased by 6.8 percent or an increase of just under $1 million.
Behrens said the proposed budget will support all services and programs currently offered by the city, adding she was proud of each department director for looking for ways to cut expenses, while also supporting employees.
The proposed tax rate was approved unanimously by council.
The public hearing and the first reading of the tax rate ordinance will be held Sept. 12.
Presentation
Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall took time to recognized one of his officers who was instrumental in saving the life of a City of Kerrville utility worker following a health emergency.
“Thank you for the opportunity to present this Lifesaving Bar to one of our officers, Sgt. Daniel Haas,” McCall said.
McCall said Haas responded to an incident on June 28, 2023 to the City of Kerrville Utility Offices, located in the 600 block of Hays Street, for reports of an “unresponsive subject.”
“Upon his arrival there, he (Haas) found one of our team members for the city unresponsive … no pulse, not breathing,” McCall said. “He (Haas) recognized that the individual was in need of CPR and immediately administered CPR until EMS arrived some time later.”
McCall said the unresponsive city employee was transferred to Peterson Regional Medical Center by Kerrville Fire Department ambulance.
“Once at the hospital, our teammate was actually talking. When Sgt. Haas found that out, he was genuinely shocked,” McCall said. “He’s been to several of these types of calls and recognized the seriousness of the situation and through his efforts, he was able to be a part of the team that helped save our friend’s life and we appreciate him for that and I am very proud tonight to be able to present Sgt. Haas with the Kerrville Police Department Lifesaving Bar.”
Haas received a standing ovation from those present at the meeting, as well as a certificate and the “bar” that he will wear on his uniform.
Visitors’ forum
After four citizens came forward to voice concern over the removal of a stately live oak tree, dubbed “The Founder’s Tree,” from private property located downtown, Mayor Judy Eychner promised to have discussion on a future tree ordinance placed on an upcoming council agenda.
“I’m going to ask that we take a look at our (tree) ordinance again,” Eychner said. “We’ve had a happening that has saddened all of us, of course. I think it’s something that we maybe need to do a workshop on for the future. As it’s been said, this may be a wakeup call for us to do that.”
At the end of the meeting, Eychner made a motion to place a workshop on a future agenda on tightening up the city’s tree ordinance and requested a review of the city’s charter.
Council Member Joe Herring, Place 3, seconded Eychner’s motion for the future workshop and charter review, which unanimously passed by all council.
Other business
• Council voted 5-0 to pass Ordinance No. 2023-12 on first reading, amending the City of Kerrville Zoning Code to revise regulations regarding the permitted location of accessory buildings and structors with the front setback, as applicable to fences.
• By a unanimous vote, council members voted to approve Ordinance No. 2023-23 on second reading, amending requirements applicable to alternate members of the Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals, making consistent the number of board members, amending the meeting schedule and revising the requirement for a quorum.
Consent agenda
With one vote, council approved the following items:
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from July 25;
• City of Kerrville Employee Benefit Trust meeting multes from July 25;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.