Council votes to decrease tax rate
KPD chief chris mccall presented Sgt. Daniel Haas with the department’s Lifesaving Bar and a certificate recognizing Haas’ effort to revive an unresponsive city employee by administering CPR, which ultimately helped save the employee’s life.

Kerrville City Council members approved a slight reduction in the proposed FY 2023-24 ad valorem tax rate, approved the proposed FY 2023-24 budget, honored a Kerrville Police Department officer and made plans to revisit the city’s tree ordinance last week during their regular meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 8.

