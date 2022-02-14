The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Park and Watch: Drive-In Movies” are back in Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.
The 2022 Drive-In Movie series kicks off on Friday, Feb. 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m. or dark.
The 1995 movie, “Jumanji” (PG) will be screened drive-in movie style. Sound will be played through your car radio. Admission fees apply.
Purchase tickets in advance online at on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300.
Be sure to review all rules and regulations for the event prior to purchasing a ticket. Tickets purchased in advance are $5 per vehicle. At-the-gate tickets will be $10 per vehicle (cash or check only), while space is available. Buy your ticket soon as there is limited availability.
Parking information
• The lot will open one hour before the start of the movie;
• We ask tall vehicles with lift kits or items on their roof choose a back row spot to be courteous to other guests watching from smaller vehicles for better visibility;
• Parking spots will be determined by “first-come first-served” basis. Park in designated parking space (one vehicle per space);
• Do not move to another spot during the film or to an open space in front of you. You can back into your spot;
• RV’s, trailers, and buses are not permitted.
During the show
• You are not allowed to leave the lot and come back during the movie. Once the movie begins, entry into the event area will not be permitted;
• You can enjoy the show from your tailgate, hatchback (as long as it does not lift above the vehicle), or from inside your vehicle;
• Grilling and other traditional tailgating activities are not permitted;
• Outside food and drinks are welcome. Please take any trash you have with you or dispose of in receptacles provided;
• Alcohol, glass, tobacco, and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not permitted;
• You cannot keep your car running if you have after-market mufflers, a diesel engine, head lights that stay on, or an unusually loud engine or fan;
• As with all public movie etiquette, please be respectful of others and keep noise at a minimum during the movie;
• Additional rules may be enforced by staff for safety and to create an enjoyable experience for the attendees.
After show procedures
• We will have parking attendants assisting during the exiting process. We ask everyone to be patient during this process for the most safe and efficient experience for everyone;
• We ask everyone that has already entered the lot to stay during the whole movie; however, if there is an emergency you can call for help from one of the attendants to assist you leaving the lot.
For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, e-mail recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
