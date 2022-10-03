The Hill Country Chapter Texas Democratic Women will host the monthly meeting on Oct. 4 at Rails, A Café at the Depot.

The social gathering starts at 11 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers and candidates are introduced at 12:15 p.m. and the meeting adjourns at 1 p.m. Lunch reservations can be made on the HCCTDW website. https://hillcountrytxdemocraticwomen.org/ The HCCTDW represent Bandera, Gillespie, and Kerr counties. Please visit our website for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.