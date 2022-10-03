The Hill Country Chapter Texas Democratic Women will host the monthly meeting on Oct. 4 at Rails, A Café at the Depot.
The social gathering starts at 11 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers and candidates are introduced at 12:15 p.m. and the meeting adjourns at 1 p.m. Lunch reservations can be made on the HCCTDW website. https://hillcountrytxdemocraticwomen.org/ The HCCTDW represent Bandera, Gillespie, and Kerr counties. Please visit our website for more information.
Kathy Jones-Hospod, candidate for District 24 State Senator, will be the featured candidate for October. Jones-Hospod, a mother to three grown sons, has 40 years of experience as an engineer. The majority of her experience was making sure our telecom infrastructure was reliable for not only Texans but nationwide, including 911. She knows what it takes to build infrastructure and will bring a perspective to the Texas Legislature that combines engineering, business, and leadership.
The October meeting’s guest speaker will be Michelle LoweSolis, of “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”
LoweSolis retired in Oct. 2021 from the civil service of the U.S federal government as a member of the Senior Executive Service.
She has been working full-time as a volunteer for “Mothers Against Greg Abbott State PAC” since February, 2022 and is the communications lead. She has also been doing candidate outreach for the webinars as well as helping stand up the chapters.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott is a group of Texas mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, and grandparents who want change for Texas families. Mothers Against Greg Abbott is a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, moderate Republicans and independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas. They know that change isn’t going to come from the left or right but from those of us in the middle. While they don’t agree on every topic, they all agree that we need change in Texas in 2022 if we want Texas families and communities to thrive again. Sarah Lewis, HCCTDW Vice President, is the new chapter leader for the Hill Country Chapter. Information on how to join both the state and local chapter will be shared at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.