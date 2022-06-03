The 2022 “Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting” worship services will be held June 5-12 in Mountain Home, and all residents of the Hill Country area are invited to participate.
This year’s event is, as in years past, “Dedicated to the glory of God and His work since 1939.”
Christians from all over leave their denominations “at the gate” and join together for a week of worship, study, praise and fellowship in the shade of live oak trees and the open-air tabernacle as they worship.
Several Hill Country families take turns barbecuing meat and cooking a big pot of beans that will be served each evening at 6 p.m., except Sundays. The first Sunday concessions can be purchases from Buzzie’s BBQ, and the last Sunday those volunteer families will provide their barbecue and beans for lunch.
Others attending are invited to bring a covered dish to share.
There is a different messenger or speaker at each service.
The schedule for the worship services and other activities are:
• Sunday, June 5 – “Christian Music Revival,” 3 p.m. Exit 505; 4 p.m. Louada Raschke; 5 p.m. Frankie Enloe;
• Monday, June 6 – “Youth Night & Patriotic Night,” 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish; 6:45 p.m. Adult, youth and children’s Bible classes with Wes Henson; 7:30-8:30 p.m., John Wheat, Trinity Baptist Church, the Prime Time Choir and Larry Danks;
• Tuesday, June 7 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish, no Bible classes, 7:30 p.m. Joshua deSteiguer, First Christian Church, music with Rick and LaVerne Boles;
• Wednesday, June 8 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish; 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Ray Tear, retired Presbyterian minister, Music with Rick and LaVerne Boles;
• Thursday, June 9 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish; 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shon Wagner, pastor Sunrise Baptist Church and Praise Band;
• Friday, June 10 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish; 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mike Williams, pastor, Zion Lutheran Church and Praise Team;
• Saturday, June 11 – 5:45 p.m. BBQ and covered dish, 6:45 p.m. adult, youth and children’s Bible classes; 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mike Weaver, pastor, Wildride Ministries & Praise Team;
• Sunday, June 12 – 10 a.m. Memorial Service; 10:20 a.m. children’s program; 10:50 a.m. Annual Membership Meeting including vote on officers; music by Rick and LaVerne Boles; 11 a.m. worship service, Dr. Robert Carpenter; noon BBQ and covered dish.
Bible classes include women’s classes taught by Barbara Jordan-Christopherson, Trinity Baptist Church; men’s classes taught by Robert Wheat, regional missions director, Hill Country Baptist Association; and children’s classes by Missie Driess. Rick Boles is moderator.
For more information, visit the website www.cowboycampmeeting.net.
Camp meetings are operated through donations. Gifts from supporters would be a blessing.
The Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting will be held at 140 Cowboy Camp Road W., eight miles west of Ingram on Hwy. 27, one mile west of FM 479.
