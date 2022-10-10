The Salvation Army would like to help make this Christmas brighter for many children in our community.
Angel Tree registration is taking place from Oct. 3 through Oct. 22, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army Social Services, located at 855 Hays Street.
This year we will be accepting applications for children 0-12 years old and seniors 55 and older.
Families wishing to apply for assistance will need to bring: a photo ID, birth certificate for each child or report cards, proof of residence, clothing/shoe size, and toy requests for all children under the age of 13. Applications cannot be processed without this information.
Families, businesses, and organizations wishing to “Adopt an Angel” should contact (830) 285-7942.
Angels will be placed on trees at the Salvation Army Kroc Center and local retailers starting Oct. 23.
To learn more about the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and see the direct impact that holiday gifts have on families in need, please contact Salvation Army Major Missy Romack at (830) 285-7942.
