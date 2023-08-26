Senator Flores recognized by TPEA

The Texas Public Employees Association has honored Senator Pete Flores with the Legislative Star Award for his unparalleled commitment in the Texas Legislature to public employees and retirees.
This inaugural award from the largest nonunion, nonpartisan association for active and retired Texas state employees celebrates Sen. Flores' exceptional contributions to advancing the rights and well-being of current and retired state workers. A retired Texas game warden, he received it at the group's annual meeting in Lakeway on Aug. 12.
“State workers understand that Sen. Flores is one of us. Throughout his legislative career, he has shown he cares about the contributions public employees have made — and the challenges we face,” said TPEA Executive Director Ann Bishop. “We thank Sen. Flores for his dedication and look forward to his continued partnership at the Capitol to secure support for the current and retired workers who have made our state great.”
During the 88th legislative session this year, Sen. Flores was instrumental in securing two historic, five-percent across-the-board pay raises for state employees—the first of their kind since 2014. His advocacy has also led to significant enhancements in health insurance plans for employees, retirees, and their families, ensuring improved access to quality healthcare.
“It’s an honor and privilege to receive this recognition from my fellow state employees and retirees. Working together, the fruits of our labor have led to very positive outcomes,” said Sen. Flores. “Public employees maintain and support services that are vital to education, infrastructure, health care, public safety, and natural resources throughout Texas. Everything that makes our economy so successful is based on the quality of life of our communities and the services these public employees provide.”
Sen. Flores has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to restoring the financial stability of the Employees Retirement System. His support for billions of dollars in additional investment in ERS in the 2021 and 2023 legislative sessions will pave the way for a brighter future and increase ERS's potential to provide pension increases in the coming years.
