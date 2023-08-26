Senator Flores recognized by TPEA
Senator pete flores, center, receives an award from TPEA President Jan Thomas and TPEA Vice President Jimmy Teal (from left).

The Texas Public Employees Association has honored Senator Pete Flores with the Legislative Star Award for his unparalleled commitment in the Texas Legislature to public employees and retirees.

This inaugural award from the largest nonunion, nonpartisan association for active and retired Texas state employees celebrates Sen. Flores' exceptional contributions to advancing the rights and well-being of current and retired state workers. A retired Texas game warden, he received it at the group's annual meeting in Lakeway on Aug. 12.

