The City of Kerrville Public Works, Solid Waste Division would like to remind citizens about their free bulk waste drop-off voucher for the first quarter of 2021.
The voucher is intended for residents who have an active account for solid waste services.
Eligible residents will be issued one voucher to be used one time from Jan. 2 through March 31, 2021.
Residents are able to discard unwanted appliances such as washers, dryers, water heaters, and other miscellaneous furniture. Refrigerators, freezers and A/C units are allowed only if the refrigerant has been reclaimed and the unit has been tagged by a licensed technician. Bagged trash, as well as brush and yard waste, is also allowed to be dropped off at the landfill with the voucher.
Following are some guidelines for vouchers:
• Vouchers are only available by calling the Public Works office at (830) 258-1221;
• Residents with city solid waste services are allowed one voucher per household;
• Vouchers are valid for one trip to the landfill during the first quarter, 2021;
• Vouchers expire Wednesday, March 31, 2021;
• All items transported must be covered and/or secured during transportation;
• Landfill/Transfer Station hours: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;
• For any loads larger than a utility trailer, please call ahead for approval.
Prohibited Items:
• Tires;
• Household paints, chemicals, and other hazardous items;
• New or used motor oil;
• Batteries;
• Ammunition;
• Construction material.
The Solid Waste Division encourages citizens to check with neighbors who may need assistance. This promotes engagement and stewardship within your neighborhood. However, it is very important that the guidelines mentioned above are followed.
For more information about any of the city’s solid waste services, please contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at 258-1221.
