The Kerrville City Council recently held a ribbon-cutting to kick off drainage improvements between Lois Street and Guadalupe Street.
The Lower Lois Street Drainage Improvements, part of the Master Drainage Improvement plan approved by City Council in 2019, consists of drainage improvements to address storm water runoff in that area.
The Lower Lois Street drainage project was designed by Hewitt Engineering, Inc. and contracted to be built by M&C Fonseca. Initial work on the $1,768,775 project began Jan. 3, 2022 with brush clearing and channel shaping, and an access ramp was constructed to allow machinery to enter the channel for maintenance.
The project will include sections of open earthen channel, concrete lined channel, and concrete box culverts.
The new boxes will be connected to the existing culvert crossing under Guadalupe Street and ultimately draining into the river.
The project has an expected completion date of July 2, 2022.
