Colder temperatures have hit the Texas Hill Country, along with some days of light rain.
In due time, we will have days with freezing, or near-freezing, temperatures. Help those in need this winter and donate your gently used coats and/or blankets to the Salvation Army.
“What we do know is, regardless of temperature, people do not like being wet. Wet and hot, or wet and cold, either way is miserable,” says Captain David Swyers of the Salvation Army.
Individuals can take gently used coats and blankets, now until Dec. 20, to the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr. or Family Store, 500 Jefferson St..
Through the generosity of the Hill Country community, those in need will be able to stay warm this winter.
To schedule a donation pick-up, please contact 257-3620.
