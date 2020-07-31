City of Kerrville encourages water conservation strategies this summer

Due to the recent dry conditions in the area and the summer heat steadily increasing, the City of Kerrville would like to pass along some helpful information regarding landscape selection and water conservation. The city follows several strategies aimed at encouraging citizens to conserve and use water wisely at all times throughout the year. Currently, the city is under “Year Round Water Conservation Measures.” For further information regarding water use and the recommended plant list for the area, please visit the city website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/889/Water-Conservation. Copies are also available at the Water Records Division office located at City Hall.
While planting trees and plants are beneficial to any landscape, it is also important to keep in mind the required maintenance needed to sustain healthy growth. You may want to start by creating a healthy, low maintenance design and follow these helpful tips:
• Sketch your yard to locate existing structures, trees, shrubs, and grass areas;
• Take note of slopes and consider buffer zones to absorb water and prevent runoff;
• Group together plants that require the same watering needs to prevent overwatering;
• Select a variety of native plants which require less water and add diversity.
Along with these helpful tips on the selection of plants and trees, another key factor in maintaining an environmentally sound landscape is to evaluate your watering methods.
By having a well- planned watering schedule in place, you can do your part to conserve, and it can actually save you some money. Here are some helpful tips to consider when evaluating your watering methods for plants, trees, and lawns:
• Check for leaks or broken sprinkler heads;
• Adjust sprinkler heads to avoid watering sidewalks, driveways, or other hard surfaces;
• Check your settings periodically to make sure your system is running as needed;
• Watering in the middle of the day causes evaporation and loss of water;
• Overwatering leaches nutrients away from plant roots and causes runoff;
• Underwatering can be wasteful because it doesn’t alleviate any drought stress.
The City of Kerrville encourages citizens to practice good stewardship by finding ways to use less water not only outside of your home, but inside as well.
A few of the successful water conservation strategies the city has used include: The Aquifer Storage and Recovery System, the Reuse Water System, and a progressive Water Conservation Plan.
