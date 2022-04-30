To the Editor:
The conservative choice is to vote “Yes” for Proposition A.
Most citizens agree that our current police station, fire administration building, and municipal courts building are too small, unsafe, and expensive to maintain.
The construction of a combined public safety facility has been delayed far too long. At some point in time, this facility will be required to be built.
Here’s the problem if you vote no.
Inflation and interest rates. We’re talking about double-digit inflation. Over the next year, the Federal Reserve will be raising the interest rates to combat this. This is not a guess. This is what they have said they will be doing. The Federal Reserve just indicated last month they will raise rates 13 times through 2023.
The current plan is to issue bonds this June at an estimated rate of 3.5 percent to 4 percent. If we delay a vote one more election cycle, those same bonds could cost taxpayers twice as much. In the early 1980s, it only took two years for rates to double from 6 percent to 12 percent the last time the federal reserve fought this level of inflation.
In the end, the irony is that people who say to vote no for lowers taxes will only create a situation of higher taxes later.
Our first responders put their lives on the line for our community every day. The least we can do is give them the best tools, resources and training spaces to do their job.
If you want to keep taxes low and keep Kerrville safe, then Vote “Yes” to Proposition A.
– Layng Guerriero
Kerrville
