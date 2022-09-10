The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is currently accepting applications for its 66th Texas Game Warden Cadet class.
As fully commissioned peace officers, game wardens are responsible for the enforcement of Texas laws across the state, including water safety, natural resource protection and environmental management.
Unconstrained by city or county jurisdictions, Texas Game Wardens patrol the state’s natural waterways, oversee hunting and fishing regulations, and often support local landowners. Additionally, game wardens learn specialized skills, making them a reliable resource for disaster response.
“Texas Game Wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Texas’ valuable natural resources, including our waterways, landscapes and the wildlife we enjoy daily,” said Col. Chad Jones, TPWD Law Enforcement Director who stressed that the role of a game warden goes beyond the badge. “Not only are game wardens trained in a number of specialized fields like search and rescue and disaster response, but they’re also active members of the communities they serve.”
TPWD will accept applications through Sept. 30.
Applicants must be 21 years old by the start date of the academy, with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college.
For a list of requirements, please visit the Texas Game Warden recruitment webpage.
All cadets accepted to the program are required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton, Texas for the duration of the 33-week training period, set to begin October 2023.
For more information, check the game warden career webpage or contact Texas Game Warden recruiter Chelsea Bailey at chelsea.bailey@tpwd.texas.gov.
