Applications are now open for the Kerrville Public Utility Board’s 2023 scholarships.
For 10 years now, KPUB has awarded scholarships to deserving seniors in their service area to help make their college dreams a reality. KPUB announced a new scholarship offering that’s been added this year for the community that’s exclusively for trade or technical school students.
Below are the 2023 KPUB scholarship offerings:
• Full-time undergraduate scholarships;
• Two $1,500 per year renewable scholarships for a total of up to $6,000 overall.
Eligible students may receive $1,500 per year for up to four years. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors who are enrolling for the first time in a full-time course of study at an accredited private or public college or university in the state of Texas.
All applications for the undergraduate scholarships must be received by Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to be eligible for consideration.
Trade school or technical
New this year, two $1,000 per year renewable scholarships for a total of up to $2,000 overall will be awarded. This new scholarship offering is exclusively for trade school or technical students. This scholarship is open for applicants year-round and has no application deadline.
Applications are accepted at the KPUB office for the trade school and technical scholarship offerings.
Applications are also available upon request at KPUB’s office at 2250 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville, TX 78028.
For more information, contact KPUB’s community relations department at (830) 792-8250 or abueche@kpub.com.
