The Republican Women of Kerr County members are returning to business, after taking a scheduled summer break.
Resuming regularly scheduled monthly General Meetings, the August General Meeting, set for Aug. 20, will see United States Congressman for the 21st District of Texas, Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) as the featured guest speaker.
Roy is a former federal prosecutor and top advisor to many prominent Texas elected officials.
He previously served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), staff director of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) leadership office and senior counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In Texas, Roy was the First Assistant Attorney General under Ken Paxton and served as a senior advisor to then-Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX).
Roy serves on the Judiciary and Veterans Affairs committees. His district stretches from south Austin through the Hill Country to downtown San Antonio.
The congressman has spent numerous years outside of politics, including working as an investment banking analyst for NationsBanc Capital Markets, a technology consultant, and as a counsel in the oil and gas industry.
The congressman also served as the Vice President of Strategy for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
A dedicated conservative with the track record to prove it, Roy is committed to restoring health care freedom, protecting our borders, defending the sanctity of human life, supporting the men and women of the military, reducing federal spending and limiting government to promote freedom and opportunity for all Americans.
Scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Inn of the Hills, Rep. Roy will update constituents on the ongoing border crisis, election integrity, and other “hot topic” items he is currently working on.
This event is open to the public, however, interested individuals must register in advance by email by contacting RWKCreservations@gmail. com or by calling (830) 315-3330. Registration is $20 per person.
