Kerr County has seen a decline in local COVID-19 cases in the past couple of weeks, and as of Monday, March 1, the number of active cases had fallen yet again.
“Things are looking improved in our county. We’re finally seeing the numbers move in the right direction … down,” reported Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“As of today, Kerr County has 89 active cases of COVID-19. That’s 5 people fewer than we had five days ago, last Wednesday,” Thomas said.
“Sadly, the only number that is not going down is the death toll being taken on local citizens by the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the county was notified of yet another one of our permanent Kerr County residents who had died from the virus,” Thomas said.
The Kerr County COVID-19 Vaccine call center remains open during business hours, Mondays through Fridays, at 315-5900.
Citizens who would like to register for the vaccine are invited to call the Peterson Regional Medical Center Call Center at (800) 208-3611, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Or visit Peterson Health COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration Sign Up Survey (research.net).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.