Amy Billeiter and Rustin Zuber were appointed to the Hal & Charlie Peterson Foundation Board of Trustees at its April 26, 2022 meeting.

They are the 28th and 29th trustees appointed to the Foundation Board of Trustees since its creation by Hal and Charlie Peterson in 1944. They will join current trustees William H. Cowden, Jr., Lynn B. LeMeilleur, John M. Mosty, Scott S. Parker, Scott M. Peschel, T. Kyle Priour, and James E. Stehling.

