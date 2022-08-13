Amy Billeiter and Rustin Zuber were appointed to the Hal & Charlie Peterson Foundation Board of Trustees at its April 26, 2022 meeting.
They are the 28th and 29th trustees appointed to the Foundation Board of Trustees since its creation by Hal and Charlie Peterson in 1944. They will join current trustees William H. Cowden, Jr., Lynn B. LeMeilleur, John M. Mosty, Scott S. Parker, Scott M. Peschel, T. Kyle Priour, and James E. Stehling.
“We are excited have Amy and Rustin on our board,” said Brian Oehler, general manager of the Foundation. “They each bring new experiences and perspectives to our board to help guide the Foundation into its next decades. Our trustees have lifetime appointments to give the most continuity and depth of experience possible. We look forward to their service on our board for many, many years.”
Billeiter and Zuber were invited to serve at the conclusion of a community-wide search for two additional trustees that began in 2021.
The new trustees were selected from a very well-qualified pool of candidates identified by the Foundation for their community involvement, unique skill sets, and reputation.
Billeiter is the longtime principal of Tom Daniels Elementary School. She is a graduate of Tivy High School and holds a BS from Texas Tech University and an MS from Schreiner University. She has one adult son, Brock.
Zuber is the owner of Zuber Construction. He is a graduate of Tivy High School and holds a BS from the University of Texas. He and his wife, Julie, have three adult sons, Nolan, William, and Clay.
The Peterson Foundation was created in 1944 by Kerr County brothers Hal and Charlie Peterson. They built a series of Hill Country businesses, most notably the Kerrville Bus Company, West Texas Auto Company, and Peterson Auto Company.
In addition to other charitable grants, the Foundation built the Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital, named to honor their father, in 1949 and operated it until 1990 when the hospital was spun-off as a separate non-profit organization.
The Foundation has granted over $100 million to worthy organizations in the Texas Hill Country, almost $300 million when adjusted for inflation. It serves Kerr, Gillespie, Bandera, Edwards, Kendall, Kimble, and Real Counties.
For more information, visit the Foundation’s website at www.peterson.foundation.
