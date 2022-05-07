Kerr County Texas Exes will host “Thirsty Thursday” with Longhorn Legend Coach David McWilliams, former UT player and head coach on May 12 at Comanche Trace.
McWilliams will be joined by Longhorn Greats: Ty Harrington, who played baseball under Coach Gustafson and recently retired from Texas State University with the most wins in that program’s history; Quan Cosby, member of the 2005 National Championship team who went on to play in the NFL; and John Fuquay, a walk-on player who earned a spot on the 1988 team under Coach McWilliams.
These Longhorns are partnering with the Kerr County Texas Exes to support the local chapter’s Scholarship Fund.
Each year the chapter awards scholarships to well-deserving Kerr County high school students who have earned admission to UT Austin.
Hors d oeuvres will be served and a cash bar available starting at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees are invited to bid on auction items and donate to this worthy cause celebrating future Longhorns.
The cost is $30 and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com or $40 on the night of the event.
For more information, e-mail kerrcountychapter@texasexes.org.
