A fox on Main Street in Kerrville, came into contact with a person last Tuesday, Feb. 8, and has since tested positive for rabies – making it Kerr County’s second official case of rabies this year.
“Kerr County Animal Services was alerted on Feb. 8 that a fox had come into contact with an individual on Main Street,” said Reagan Givens, director. “One of our animal control officers visited the site of the incident and picked up the specimen. It was then sent to the zoological lab for testing the next day.”
On Friday, Feb. 11, KCAS was notified that the fox had tested positive for rabies.
“Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, viral and neurological disease that can spread to humans and their pets if they are bitten or scratched by an infected mammal,” Givens explained. “In our country, rabies is mostly found in animals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes, but it can also spread to people from cows, dogs and others.”
Rabies affects the central nervous system of its victims. If a person does not receive appropriate medical attention after a possible exposure, the virus diseases the brain and causes death. “Once symptoms set in, rabies becomes fatal.”
“I encourage everyone in Kerr County to do what they can to prevent rabies. Here’s how … make sure your family’s pets are all up to date on their rabies vaccinations, avoid contact with and do not feed wild animals (including feral/stray cats and dogs) and, if exposed to animal suspected of rabies, please go to get medical help first thing,” he added.
Even though not bitten by the rabid fox, KCAS advised the person to seek a medical opinion from their physician to determine what the best course of action may be.
If a dog or cat has been exposed to a rabid animal, Texas law stipulates that it must be humanely euthanized. “Most of the time, pet owners are not willing to do that. So, the law provides an alternative that must be strictly followed,” Givens said.
• If a dog or cat exposed to rabies is currently vaccinated against it, then they should be revaccinated immediately and restrained/confined for no fewer than 45 days.
• If the exposed pet has not been vaccinated, then it should be immediately and placed in strict isolation for 90 days, with booster rabies vaccinations in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.
“This latest rabid animal was in the city – not out on a rural property. As such, it’s a great reminder for us that we can encounter the risk of rabies anywhere, so we need to be prepared and preventative,” he added.
Anyone who sees an animal acting strangely is asked to make note of the behavior, the animal’s location, which direction it is headed if it is on the move and call Kerr County Animal Services at (830) 257-3100 or, if after hours, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 896-1216.
