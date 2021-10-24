The Rotary Club of Kerrville is inviting all area military veterans to a “Veterans Appreciation Breakfast” on Friday, Nov. 5, from 8-9:30 a.m.
The event will be held at the Hill Country Veterans Center.
Guests will be treated to breakfast tacos, fruit, coffee, fellowship and more.
This free event will honor military veterans from each branch of service, as well as active military members.
