Kerrville Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame nominations for 2023 will be received until June 30 with this year’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be announced in early August.
The 18th Annual HOF induction for the Class of 2023 will be held at 6 p.m. at Antler Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, prior to Tivy’s football game with Marble Falls.
All nominations must follow the HOF qualifications adopted by the Kerrville Tivy Athletic Booster Club to be eligible for consideration by the selection committee.
Statistical information, awards received, and any newspaper articles for the nominee is recommended for consideration into the Tivy Hall of Fame.
Nominees not selected in previous years are welcome to be resubmitted for consideration once again. Each year all nominations are reviewed by the selection committee for possible induction.
HOF nominations can be mailed to Kerrville Tivy Hall of Fame Class of 2023, Attn: Selection Committee, P.O. Box 291973, Kerrville, TX. 78029. Tivy Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Guy Overby can be contacted at (830) 955-5818.
Qualifications for inductees into the HOF include criteria being Individuals who have rendered outstanding service to Kerrville ISD in the field of athletics either as an athlete, a coach, or avid supporter.
An athlete must have earned two letters or their equivalents in one sport or one letter or its equivalent in two or more sports.
The athletic record of the individual must be so outstanding that there is no question of his/her qualifications for the Hall of Fame. An athlete will not be considered until at least 10 years after his/her class has graduated.
A coach shall not be eligible until he/she has retired, or until five (5) years after he/she has left Kerrville ISD.
An avid supporter shall be eligible at any time, but his/her support must have been outstanding and given over an extended period of time.
No more than three individuals may be selected in a single year. Groups or classes of people shall be considered as one individual.
Election to the Hall of Fame requires approval by two-thirds of all members of the Selection Committee.
The HOF Selection Committee shall consist of seven members who have graduated from Kerrville Tivy High School. All members must be a member of the Kerrville Tivy Athletic Booster Club.
Selections shall be made by early August so that recipients have adequate time to plan for attending the inductee ceremony.
Recipients shall be inducted into the Hall of Fame by having their picture included in the HOF Gallery located in Antler Gym. A permanent plaque shall be included bearing the names of all recipients, and the year of selection. An individual plaque shall be presented to each recipient at their induction.
