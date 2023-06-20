Kerrville Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame nominations for 2023 will be received until June 30 with this year’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023 to be announced in early August.

The 18th Annual HOF induction for the Class of 2023 will be held at 6 p.m. at Antler Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15, prior to Tivy’s football game with Marble Falls.

