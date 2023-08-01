More than 250 children have registered for the Back to School assistance program, and now the Salvation Army would like to reach out to Kerr County for your help.
The community is asked to please stop by the Salvation Army Kroc Center, Chick-Fil-A of Kerrville, Billy Gene’s Restaurant, Gibson’s Discount Center or Walmart Supercenter of Kerrville to adopt a bus (student).
