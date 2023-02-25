Fans of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash can experience what a show with all three would be like as The Highwaymen perform on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
Michael Moore as “Willie,” August Manley as “Waylon” and Mark Gagnon as “Johnny Cash” recreate a live show that features the look, feel, sound, and songs of the country legends, including “Ring of Fire,” “Dukes of Hazard,” and “On the Road Again.”
“Like any actor playing a role in a movie, we create an image while using that familiar music to take people on a walk down memory lane,” Moore said. “I wanted to put something on the stage that I would want to see. So I created a fantasy show that I'm very, very proud of, and that’s gonna be a lot more fun than people expect.”
The show features each entertainer individually and as a group, backed by a live three-piece band, along with video montages that illustrate the impact the original stars had on music and culture.
Moore says the show will appeal to a range of audiences and is suitable for all ages.
Tickets are available online at www.caillouxperformingarts.com, by calling (830) 896-9393, or at the Box Office 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
This show is part of Playhouse 2000’s Cailloux Performance Series, sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty, and designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.