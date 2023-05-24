West Central Wireless has entered into an agreement with Verizon that will result in WCW discontinuing its mobile operations in West Central Texas by the end of third quarter 2023.
Existing WCW mobile customers can switch to Verizon and, for a limited time, receive waived activation fee ($35 value) and a $50 bill credit per line. This is a total of $85 of savings per line on top of all other offers Verizon provides to WCW customers.
To switch to Verizon between May 18 and Aug. 31, 2023, WCW customers can take one of the following actions:
• Call Verizon at (800) 256-4646;
• You can also get personalized video call support from an in-store specialist when you visit www.verizon.com/stor es (click the video chat link);
• Stop by a Verizon pop-up location within the the Kerrville store location at 1448 Junction Hwy.
Verizon began offering service in the WCW territory on May 18 to WCW customers.
WCW will discontinue its mobile wireless service on Aug. 31, so customers must transfer their service to Verizon or a different provider before then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.