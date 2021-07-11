The weather outside has been HOT, and what better way to battle the heat than a nice swim?
The Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr., is open this summer every Tuesday through Sunday from 12-6 p.m. until Aug. 13.
The Olympic Pool offers a variety of fun things to do during summer break. Admission is only $1.
Check out the activities planned:
Family Swim Nights
This summer the Olympic Pool will be hosting two Family Swim Nights. The first one was held June 26 and the next Family Swim Night is slated for July 24.
Bring the family and enjoy an evening at the Olympic Pool for Family Swim Night.
The event will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The $2 admission fee will include a hot dog, chips and a drink, while supplies last.
Shark Week
Promotional Day
To end the summer with a splash, children who submit a drawing of their favorite shark or sea animal will receive free admission to the pool.
This promotion will only be valid on Friday, Aug. 13. Drawings must be presented to the cashier at the pool and will be hung in the lobby on display for the community to enjoy.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
