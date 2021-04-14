Surviving Kerr County family members of those who died from COVID-19 may soon be able to receive financial assistance from FEMA to ease the burden of funeral expenses.
This month, FEMA – the Federal Emergency Management Agency – will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic, said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
The policy was finalized recently under the Coronavirus response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
FEMA is now moving rapidly to implement this form of funeral assistance nationwide, Thomas said.
“At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters,” said acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people. Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate.”
Applications started being accepted on April 12. The phone number will be (844) 686-6333, and the phones are answered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral aid, the policy stipulates:
• Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19;
• If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicants. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual;
• An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals;
• The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia;
• This assistance is limited to a maximum amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application;
• Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.
What’s Needed
Those planning to apply are encouraged to gather the following documents needed before starting the application process:
• Death Certificate: An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death happened in the United States is required. The certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.
• Funeral Expense Documents: Receipts, funeral home contracts and the like that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses and dates the funeral expenses were incurred is also required.
• Proof of Funds Received from Other Sources: Funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs should be proven. Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, federal/state/local/tribal/territorial government programs or agencies, or other sources.
For more information about receiving this FEMA assistance, visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
