Kerr County voters who are interested in voting in the March 1 Primary Election are being reminded of a few key upcoming dates.
Voter Registration
Those who aren’t already registered to vote in Kerr County and who wish to vote in the March 1 Primary Election here have until Monday, Jan. 31, to register to vote.
According to the Kerr County Elections Office, potential voters may use the internet and visit the Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott website at https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp to access an official voter registration form, fill it out online and then print it out, sign it and mail it in to the authorities. All voter registration forms must be postmarked by Jan 31.
Applications may also be submitted in person at the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector and Voter Registration Office, located in Suite 124 on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville. That office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Early Voting
The convenience of early, in-person voting in the March 1 Primary Election will start Monday, Feb. 14, and continue until Friday, Feb. 25.
Those choosing to cast their ballots during the early voting period may do so at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX 27 in Kerrville, as well as at the Ingram ISD Administration Building, 510 College Street in Ingram.
Hours for early voting at those two locations will be as follows:
• Monday through Friday, Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.;
• Saturday, Feb. 19: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.;
• Monday, Feb. 21: Polls closed due to Presidents’ Day holiday;
• Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
• Thursday, Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
• Friday, Feb. 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Balloting By Mail
Those voters who qualify to vote by mail may request a ballot be sent to them no later than Friday, Feb. 18 (request received deadline, not postmarked.)
To qualify for voting by mail, one must be either 65 years of age or older, disabled, out of the county on election day and during the period of early voting by personal appearance, or confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote.
Kerr County voters casting their ballots through the United States Postal Service need to make sure they are received no later than Tuesday, March 1 (election day) at 5 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. If it is postmarked, then the ballot should be received no later than 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 - the next business day after the statewide Texas Independence Day Holiday on Wednesday.
Primary Election Day Voting
Balloting on election day will be performed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in 20 various precinct locations around Kerr County.
Ballots for the Democratic Primary and Republican Primary include candidates running for the Texas Governor’s seat, as well as Lt. Governor, Texas Attorney General, Texas Land Commissioner, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Texas Comptroller, Texas Railroad Commissioner, three seats on the Texas Supreme Court, positions on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Texas State Board of Education, as well as various Texas House and Texas Senate Districts, and U.S. House district positions.
In addition to candidates for elected office, Republican voters will consider 10 different propositions.
Local contested positions included on the primary ballots include the Kerr County District Clerk and Kerr County Commissioner Precinct 2.
Sample ballots will be viewable soon at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections/.
For more information, visit www. co.kerr.tx.us/elections/ or contact the Kerr County voting officials at (830) 792-2242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.