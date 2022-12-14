Gonzales earns elite selection to Leadership 254

Kerr County Constable (Pct. 3) Paul Gonzales has been selected as one of 24 county officials from around the state to be a part of the 2023-2024 Texas Association of Counties Leadership 254 class.
The program is offered on a scholarship basis and aims to develop advanced leadership skills of county officials so that they may better meet the unique challenges of their duties.
Gonzales is a native of Kerrville. He began his career with the Kerrville Police Department in 1989 as a police explorer volunteer. In 1993, he became a full-time employee of the department, serving in several subsequent capacities over the years, including as an officer in: animal control, patrol, field training, traffic, bike patrol and as a member of the Special Operations Unit. He also was a departmental instructor, background investigator, crime prevention specialist, community service liaison, public information officer, KPD Citizen Police Academy coordinator, recruiting team member and, in 2014, the school resource officer assigned to Tivy High School.
Following his retirement in 2021, Gonzales was sworn in as the Kerr County Constable for Precinct 3.
“Throughout my career in law enforcement, I have worked to strengthen my professional relationship with not only all law enforcement agencies in the Hill Country, but also throughout the state,” Gonzales said. “This Leadership 254 opportunity will give me the chance to broaden those ties and expand my own abilities to perform my job the best I can on behalf of our Kerr County citizens.”
The 24 Leadership class members will meet for four training modules of two to three days each over the course of 14 months.
Gonzales will report for his first module in February 2022.
The modules will focus on: “Exploring New Dimensions of Self and Your Relationship with Others,” “Ethics and Integrity: Being Accountable for All Decisions,” “Leading Others: Your Team, Peers, Constituents” and “Transformational Leadership and You.”
Leadership 254’s theme is “Reflect, Grow ad Transform.” Course curriculum will challenge participants to grow as leaders through skills assessments, discussion, theory building, self-examination and experiential learning.
TAC pays participant’s tuition for the program. Many county positions will be represented in the next leadership group.
In addition to Kerr County, other counties who will be represented in the 2023-2024 Leadership 254 class include: Cooke, Hockley, Wichita, Gregg, Chambers, Rusk, Ochiltree, Bell, Lee, McClennan, Sherman Potter, Kaufman, Harris, Walker, Lamb, Comal, Llano, Brazos, Randall, Kleberg and Hildago counties.
The Texas Association of Counties was established in 1969 to provide services to Texas counties and to promote the value of county government statewide.
