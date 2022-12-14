Gonzales earns elite selection to Leadership 254

Kerr County Constable (Pct. 3) Paul Gonzales

Kerr County Constable (Pct. 3) Paul Gonzales has been selected as one of 24 county officials from around the state to be a part of the 2023-2024 Texas Association of Counties Leadership 254 class.

The program is offered on a scholarship basis and aims to develop advanced leadership skills of county officials so that they may better meet the unique challenges of their duties.

