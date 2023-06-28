With the temperatures above the century mark in recent days, the need for a new animal control facility has become even more evident. With the numbers of animals being surrendered plus those being picked up by animal control officers, the current out-of-date county facility is being challenged.

Voters in Kerr County in November 2022 approved a proposition to build a new $5.7 million facility on county-owned property on Spur 100, but the process has many steps to climb before construction can begin.

