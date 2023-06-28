With the temperatures above the century mark in recent days, the need for a new animal control facility has become even more evident. With the numbers of animals being surrendered plus those being picked up by animal control officers, the current out-of-date county facility is being challenged.
Voters in Kerr County in November 2022 approved a proposition to build a new $5.7 million facility on county-owned property on Spur 100, but the process has many steps to climb before construction can begin.
“There are no finalized plans yet. We still have to determine which portion of the property (totaling 16 acres) we can use and what dirt work will need to be necessary in order to make maximum use of the property,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
Several environmental and antiquities studies were determined to be necessary and to be completed before any work on the property begins. A portion of the property closest to the current road and bridge department will be added to that department’s property and there is an area of the property in the flood plain. Kelly said proposals also include walking paths to allow for the animals to be exercised on-site by volunteers and staff.
“The bonds have been sold, the money received, and now it is in a dedicated fund earning interest,” Kelly said.
Kelly explained that the money has been put in the budget for next year, so the county can’t spend any of it, and that he allotted up to $7 million in the budget. No final plans have been approved yet.
“We do not expect to spend those funds this year, so they will be rolled over into next year’s budget,” Kelly said.
Also, still to be determined by the county leaders, is the issue of where Kerrville Pets Alive will be housed on the property. KPA has asked to be allowed to have space within the new building while county leaders expressed concern about the precedent it would set for future projects if an outside agency of any kind is allowed to have regular access to county property. County leaders have also fielded the idea of allowing Pets Alive to construct a separate building to meet their needs, but still on the 16-acre property that will house the new animal control facility.
An Animal Services Advisory Board appointed to work with the county on the new facility will work on addressing the outstanding issues in the months ahead.
Kelly said they do not expect to have a formal groundbreaking for the new facility until this fall.
