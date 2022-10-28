The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that there is a position available for appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Board members serve two-year terms; however, this term will serve through April 2024. The board assists department leadership with planning and activities related to the Parks and Recreation Department and is appointed by the Kerrville City Council.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets quarterly or as called the second Thursday of the month, at 4:30 p.m. The meetings typically last one to two hours and interested parties must be able to fulfill the meeting commitment. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8, subject to change.
A majority of the board must be residents of the City of Kerrville, and all shall be residents of Kerr County. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board shall constitute an advisory board to the city council; shall receive updates from staff; provide input, as appropriate, on projects and master plans regarding park improvement projects; and be active and assist with department programming and special events.
Board members shall include those interested in the field of parks and recreation and those knowledgeable in such matters, including parks, aquatics, tennis, sports facilities, trees and landscaping, marketing, fundraising, and special events.
Members shall also advise the city council in all matters regarding the development, improvement, equipment, programming, and maintenance of the land and facilities managed by the Parks and Recreation Department. Additionally, the board shall promote cooperation between the city and its citizens, institutions, and agencies interested in recreational activities in order to secure the greatest public welfare.
Finally, board members are expected to: (1) attend meetings; (2) advocate for the Parks and Recreation Department; (3) assist with the marketing of Parks and Recreation events, sports leagues, and the usage of the city’s parks and facilities; (4) assist in planning and volunteering for events and programs; and (5) assist the Parks and Recreation Department with recruiting volunteers.
Interested parties may fill out an application for consideration for appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The application can be found on the city website at www.kerrvilletx.gov. It can be filled out and submitted online, or printed and turned in to the city secretary’s office at city hall. The deadline to submit the application is Nov. 14, 2022 at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.