A dozen Tivy High School Choir students recently earned spots in Texas Music Educators Association Region Choirs, with four advancing on to the next round of auditions for the All-State Choir.
Students placing high enough in the Class 5A/6A TMEA All-State Choir auditions to advance on to the Pre-Area round include senior Elisa Keese, who got 5th chair Alto 2, junior Sydney Robinson, who got 9th chair Alto 1, and freshman Cooper Pruitt, who got 4th chair Tenor 1.
Senior Allie Finch got 21st chair and a spot in the Region Mixed Choir.
Junior Lynn Pham got 26th chair.
Several students earned spots in the TMEA Region 29 Treble Choir also: senior Aryanna Lopez, 15th chair Soprano 2; junior Kayla Fager, 25th chair Soprano 2, Eva Vecchio, 1st chair alto, Kaitlyn Vecchio, 21st chair Soprano 1; freshmen Tristan Kohl, 22nd chair Soprano 2, Josslyn Collazo, 19th chair Soprano 2, and Amber Stone, 15th chair Alto.
“I love that our students continually strive for excellence in all they do. I'm excited that these students will get to work with two colleagues I have great respect and admiration for,” said Tivy Director of Choral Music Seth Lafler.
“Dr. Joey Martin, my collegiate choral director, will serve as the clinician for the Region Mixed Choir, and Mrs. Edie Cooksey, recently retired longtime choral director in San Antonio, is serving as the clinician for the Region Treble Choir.”
Those earning a spot in the choir will participate in a clinic and concert Nov. 4 and 5 at Marshall High School in San Antonio.
Those advancing on to the Pre-Area round will audition again on Nov. 29.
