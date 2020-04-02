Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and in an effort to protect the health and safety of citizens and employees, the Bulky Item collection and the monthly Brush/Yard Waste collection scheduled for April will be postponed until further notice.
These collections were to occur during a three-week span beginning April 6 and ending on April 24. Typically these collections are done by an automated truck. However, there are situations when crews have to manually collect items and/or interact with residents.
Because of this, along with the impact on participation for collections, the City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department and Republic Services have agreed to postpone the services.
“With the current state of emergency, there may be some residents that won’t be able to take advantage of these collections in April,” Assistant Director of Public Works David Barrera said. “I believe that it’s best to wait at least one more month. We will evaluate conditions toward the end of April and decide if May is feasible for operations and the community.”
This suspension is for the April Bulky Items collection and the April Brush/Yard Waste collection. The services for garbage and recycling will continue as scheduled. Be advised that garbage and recycling will be collected only in the issued carts. Trash bags or other items placed adjacent to carts will not be serviced. If anyone has concerns with extra garbage, please contact the City of Kerrville’s Public Works offices for available options. City staff is working with Republic Services to handle the situations accordingly and appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation.
It is anticipated that over the next few weeks, the amount of waste generated at homes may increase. Although recycling is important, it is also important that citizens shift their focus to the other R’s in waste management – reduce and reuse.
If you have any questions, please contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221. You may also contact Barrera at david.barrera@kerrvilletx.gov.
Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.
