The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a public input meeting to receive community input for the Singing Wind Park Master Plan.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dietert Center.
Singing Wind Park is a 100-acre park located at 2112 Singing Wind Dr. Park amenities include the Olympic Pool, softball fields, skate park, two miles of hike/bike trails, playground, pavilion, grills, and more.
“With the adoption of our Parks Master Plan 2022 update this spring, it’s time to start planning for the next park at the top of the priority list for improvements, which is Singing Wind Park,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “We’d like to invite the community to participate in this process and provide feedback on what ideas and improvements they would like to see.”
For those interested in providing feedback, but unable to attend the meeting, please feel free to send an e-mail to the department director at ashlea.boyle@kerrvilletx. gov. Please include “Singing Wind Park Master Plan” in the subject line. E-mail feedback will be accepted until July 20 at midnight.
“We completed a feasibility study of the Olympic Pool in 2019, which consisted of community input specifically for pool improvements,” Boyle added. “Those results will already be included in the Singing Wind Park Master Plan, and therefore we are looking for feedback for the remainder of the park.”
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
