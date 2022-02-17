KPUB receives ‘Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting’

The Kerrville Public Utility Board announced the utility has been awarded the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for its annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for fiscal year 2019-2020.
This prestigious recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment. This year marks the 28th time KPUB has been honored with this remarkable achievement.
“KPUB is committed to excellence in financial management and financial reporting,” said Amy Dozier, KPUB director of Finance. “I am especially impressed with the professionals on my team and their ability to maintain such high standards while working through the challenges of the past year, including the pandemic and 2021 winter storm.”
The GFOA established the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that indicate the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving the goal.
Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
KPUB’s Finance Department includes its Director of Finance Amy Dozier, Accounting Supervisor Jill Cook, Purchasing Agent Damon Richardson, Property Accounting Clerk Nikole Lee, and Accounts Payable Clerk Laura Robinson.
