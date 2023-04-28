Early in-person voting in the May 6 General and Special Election began Monday, April 24, for those casting ballots in the City of Kerrville, Kerrville ISD District 2, Ingram ISD and Hunt ISD elections.

Registered voters wishing to make their choices count in the City of Kerrville and Kerrville ISD District 2 elections can take advantage of the convenience offered by early voting at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main Street in Kerrville,

