On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m., friends, neighbors, family members, and special guests will gather in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center for Peterson Health Gala 2021.
This year’s Gala will celebrate the conclusion of the “Today. Tomorrow. Always. Capital Campaign.” The event will honor the donors whose generosity made the campaign a tremendous success.
The elegant black-tie affair will be catered by Cartewheels; decorated by Viridian Design Studios; and furnished by Marquee Events. The band London Calling will provide entertainment. Once again, there will be a Wall of Wine, Wall of Whiskey, silent auction, and dance. There will also be complimentary beverage service and valet parking.
Tickets and table sponsorships are now available, as well as underwriting opportunities. Proceeds from the evening will help fund initiatives of the Today. Tomorrow. Always. Capital Campaign.
For specific details, or for questions, contact Nellywn Barnett, Peterson Health Foundation Associate Director of Development at (830) 258-7421, or email nbarnett@petersonhealth.com.
