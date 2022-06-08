KPUB welcomes two new members to board

The Kerrville Public Utility Board announced the appointment of two new members to its board of trustees. This month, the utility board appointed Mayor Judy Eychner and Glenn Andrew to serve as trustees during KPUB’s May board meeting.
Mayor Eychner has served for four years on the Kerrville City Council and was elected Mayor of Kerrville in May. She is presently a member of the board of directors for the Doyle Community Center and city council liaison to the Kerrville-Kerr County Municipal Airport. Her past community service has included serving on the board of directors for Kerr County Habitat for Humanity, Dietert Center, City Zoning Board of Adjustments and the Kerr County Appraisal Board.
“I have been a KPUB customer myself for more than 30 years and am so appreciative of the reliable service they consistently provide to our community,” said Mayor Eychner. “Kerrville is very fortunate to have a locally-controlled, not-for-profit electric utility company, and I look forward to serving on the board of trustees.”
Andrew has served the Kerrville community in various capacities, including a one-year term on the Kerrville City Council, the boards of Peterson Health Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, as well as numerous other local committees.
“I am honored to have been appointed to the KPUB Board of Trustees and thankful for the community's trust in me to serve in this capacity,” said Andrew. “It is my goal to facilitate the continued delivery of highly reliable power at a competitive rate while ensuring a continued safe and competitive workplace for KPUB’s exceptional employees.”
KPUB is overseen by a five-member board of trustees who are appointed by the Kerrville City Council and serve without compensation. The trustees are responsible to the City of Kerrville for the management and control of the system.
KPUB was formed after a vote by the citizens of Kerrville and the issuance of $29.5 million in bonds to purchase the system in 1987. This December will mark 35 years of KPUB being a community-owned utility company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.