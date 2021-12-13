Attention, car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for Saturday, April 30 for the Second Annual Roaring Lions Open Car Show, benefitting Grace Academy of Kerrville.
The rain-or-shine event will take place at First Baptist Church (625 Washington St., Kerrville), and will feature more than 15 classes, including Antiques, Muscle cars, Jeeps, 4x4 Trucks, Street Trucks, Motorcycles, and many more.
The participant-judged show will have entrants vying for Class Awards, the coveted Best in Show, as well as the Administrator’s Award.
Last year’s event saw more than 55 entries, and more than 100 spectators. Besides bringing back the enthusiasm from last year’s event, event organizers are excited to introduce a few new items.
“We’re really excited to add a Junior Class. This is open to kids 18 and under, and is a great way to show off their projects to the community. We are hoping for a great turnout in this category,” says Jaye Lynn Watson, event co-organizer.
Additionally, a Kid’s Choice Award has been added, which will be much like the Administrator’s Choice Award. Finally, which Watson believes everyone will be most excited about, they’ve added cash prizes to the winners of Best In Show, Junior Class, Administrator’s Choice, and Kid’s Choice.
Register by Dec. 15 to take advantage of the early registration discount. Registered participants will receive a car show T-shirt and goodie bag. The community is invited to join in on this family-friendly event, which will also feature live music, food vendors, silent auction, and family fun.
Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Businesses and/or individuals interested in supporting the 2022 Roaring Lions Open Car Show should e-mail graceacademyofkerrville@gmail.com.
For more information on the Roaring Lions Car Show, visit their Facebook group @roaringlionscarshow or visit www.graceacademyofkerrville.com.
