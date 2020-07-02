Raphael Community free Clinic earned a 2020 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program.
By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients.
The mission of the NAFC is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations.
NAFC members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating, and attest and pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization.
NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: administrative, enhanced access and continuity of care; identifying and managing patient population information; planning and managing care; providing self-care support and community resources; tracking and coordinating care; and measuring and improving performance.
For more information on the NAFC, visit www.nafcclinics.org.
