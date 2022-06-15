Online registration has opened for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo 2022 set for August 6 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Happy State Bank Expo Hall.
The event will kick off with a “sneak peak” on Friday, Aug. 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. with the First Friday Wine Share.
The expo will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continue through 3 p.m.
Businesses are invited to purchase a booth to showcase their services to the general public and to each other.
The event is designed to benefit both business owners and managers, as well as the public, to learn about local options for services and goods.
Food vendors are also invited to attend.
The fun-filled event features food, fellowship, music and door prizes for attendees throughout the day.
The presenting sponsor is James Avery Artisan Jewelry.
To register online, visit www.kerrvillechamber.biz/business-expo.
For more information, contact Pilar Gregory pilar@kerrvillechamber.biz.
