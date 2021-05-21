Jane Johnson Buck, of Kerrville, will hold a book-signing on Saturday, May 22, for her latest book entitled “Jocko, the Pesky Monkey.”
The book-signing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the front section of Entertainmart on Main Street downtown. All area residents are welcome to attend.
This book is for preschool and primary school children, Buck said.
Buck also has written a second book titled “Buckey Burro,” a book that is for children ages six to 10 years of age.
