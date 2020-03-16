The Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the inaugural Mother & Son Dance on May 9, 2020 at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Dr. Tickets for this special evening will go on sale Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m.
Moms and mother figures will have the opportunity to dance the night away with their son(s). Event activities include dancing with music by a disc jockey, a complimentary keepsake photo, food, and more.
“We wanted to be able to provide a unique evening for mothers and sons to get together and bond,” Parks and Recreation Specialist Rosa Ledesma said. “We have received input from the community about starting an event like this, and are excited to help create special memories for families of Kerrville.”
Purchase your tickets at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., over the phone at (830) 257-7300, or online. Online registration can be accessed under the City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department section at www.kerrvilletx.gov. Hurry, as ticket sales are limited. Tickets are $50 per couple, $15 for extra sons. The additional son discount is not available online, but can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department office. At-the-door tickets will not be sold; all tickets must be purchased in advance.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall.
