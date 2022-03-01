The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the “Sixth Annual Hill Country Economic Summit” at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on March 3, starting at 8 a.m.
The Economic Summit will feature world-class speakers from government, academia and the business community.
The event will bring Kerrville and the surrounding communities a current economic update and a State of the Union on important economic happenings within the region, the state, and the nation.
The program will feature Dr. Luis Torres, an Economist from Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center. As a keynote speaker, they will have a U.S. Olympian, Johnny Quinn.
Other topics included in this year’s summit are “housing” and “workforce.” The Chamber, CVB, and Kerr EDC will be the first panel. The second panel of guests will be the housing forum.
The program will conclude around 1:15 p.m.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be served.
Tickets are required and are available online at www.kerrvillechamber.biz or the chamber offices.
The deadline for ticket purchase is Friday, Feb. 25.
