The City of Kerrville’s Planning Division, a division of Development Services, is now using MyGovernmentOnline as its database for planning-related cases.
MyGovernmentOnline will allow citizens to submit planning cases via an online portal. This allows citizens to track zoning change or conditional use permit requests if they create an account. Development Services’ goal is to make the process as efficient as possible and be able to respond to citizen's concerns promptly.
The website is now live and can be accessed via the following link: www.mygovernmentonline.org. Citizens can also access the MyGovernmentOnline portal through the city’s mobile app.
