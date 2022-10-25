The Kerrville Rotary Club invites all veterans in Kerr County to be honored at a free breakfast to be held at the Hill Country Veterans Center on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The “Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast” the morning of Nov. 11 at the HCVC will include breakfast tacos, fruit, coffee, fellowship and war stories, according to the Rotary Club hosts.

