Kerr Arts & Cultural Center is working on exciting new projects, including a local history exhibit and a Spring Art Sale.
History pieces sought
If you have a piece of Kerr County history in your personal collection, whether its a large item or an interesting photo from our past, consider showing it at KACC.
The KACC is hosting an exhibit dedicated to telling our community's unique history from Feb. 25 - May 1.
Local history enthusiasts including Joe Herring, Julius Neunhoffer, Linda Stone and the members of the Kerr County Historical Commission will lend items from their collections to show and we have a big space to fill.
If you would like to be a part of the exhibit, contact Lanza Teague at the center by calling 895-2911.
Spring Art Sale
KACC is having an art sale will be hosting a Spring Art Sale Feb. 18-20.
Items included in the sale are:
• Original Art - framed and unframed;
• Frames;
• Art Supplies;
• Easels;
• Miscellaneous Items.
All proceeds will benefit The Art Center. If you would like to donate art-related items to this sale or volunteer to help set up the sale, call Teague at 895-2911.
Postponements
Due to COVID and the necessity for distance-learning in local schools, the Gena Griffin Youth Art Show and Schreiner Seniors Art Show have been put on hold until next year.
A small collection of youth art will be on display in the "hallway" gallery from April 1 - May 1.
The membership show that was scheduled for February has been moved to April - stay tuned for details on this exhibit.
