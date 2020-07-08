Kerr County Commissioners held a “special meeting” lasting less than two hours, and in action items, approved a grant coming to the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport; and a separate state grant to the county from Texas Department of Transportation.
Airport grant
Airport Manager Mary Rohre asked for the county’s action to approve a TxDOT CARES Act airport grant agreement, saying she and the airport board applied for and can get up to $69,000 in funds, and they recently received notice of approval from the grantor.
Commissioners voted to approve the grant as presented Monday.
Asked what the airport board at Kerrville Municipal/Louis Schreiner Field will use the money for, she said they will focus on hangar maintenance, as several of their current hangars are old and could use some refurbishing.
TxDOT grant
Commissioners also approved a “County Transportation Infrastructure Fund” grant that the county’s chief engineer and the Road and Bridge director applied for recently.
The paperwork at court said the county qualified for up to $91,095, as calculated by TxDOT.
Capital improvements discussion
An agenda item to authorize the Capital Improvements Planning Committee for the county to proceed with the authority for issuance of “Tax Notes” for pending capital projects was discussed but no vote was taken.
Those projects include possible purchase by the county of three properties: about 16 acres off Spur 100 adjacent to Road & Bridge; the Pierson Addition and Wool Warehouse block in Ingram; and three tracts on Earl Garrett, one each in the 400, 500 and 600 blocks.
No intended uses for most of the property was listed, but discussion included references to a possible separate site for the Tax-Assessor’s Office, and/or future public defenders’ offices.
Commissioners held a brief closed session for Commissioner Jonathan Letz to tell his colleagues the known dollar figures discussed by the CIP members.
In open session, there were references to “which came first, the chicken or the egg” and how they couldn’t vote on a decision about how to pay for the property unless they knew negotiated or agreed costs, too.
Court members chose to “pass” on voting on this until the Monday, July 13, meeting, as better timing, and because County Judge Robert Kelly was absent from part of the meeting for personal reasons. Also the CIP committee will meet again before July 13.
COVID update
William “Dub” Thomas, county emergency coordinator, told commissioners that as of July 3, the county was notified officially by the state of 119 cases of COVID-19.
He said by his own numbers, checking with all agencies, Kerr has 127 cases but some of those are listed as “probable” and aren’t confirmed so far.
The Texas Military Department personnel were here June 30 and administered 548 tests; and they will return on Thursday, July 9 to the Doyle Center to provide more testing.
Thomas said it’s hopeful that Kerr has only five people in the hospital. He stressed again wearing masks, washing hands and keeping up social distancing.
He re-read aloud the latest order from Gov. Greg Abbott, parts of which more than one court member called “clear as mud.”
He and County Attorney Heather Stebbins had a joint discussion with commissioners on definitions and applicability for “indoors” versus “outdoors” and social distancing, after Letz asked how the latest order applies to families’ use of the Little League fields that are on county property.
Thomas and others also noted the state’s formula for determining when business operations in each locale must shut down from 75 percent occupancy rate to 50 percent or close entirely, saying Kerr’s limiting number is 150 confirmed cases, but that also could change, on the state’s part.
