Kerr County has recorded its first documented case of rabies in a wild animal in 2022.
Reagan Givens, director of Kerr County Animal Services, said the specimen was a raccoon discovered by a homeowner’s dog in the Mountain Home area. An animal control officer picked up the specimen the same day, on Jan. 11, and was sent for testing on Jan. 13. KCAS was notified of the results on Jan. 14.
“The lab determined a positive result, as is the law, after deeming the specimen untestable due to being destroyed,” Givens said.
“The reason we must declare the specimen as positive is because the law errs on the side of safety,” Givens said. “Wild animals that have rabies can be a danger to humans, not to mention their family pets. Please, make sure your pets are up to date on their vaccinations against rabies.”
Additionally, residents are reminded that they have a responsibility to their pets to have them vaccinated. In fact, there is a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court order on rabies and animal control that states pet owners must have a dog or cat vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches 4 months old. The vaccines then must be given at least once every three years.
Pet owners must retain the official vaccinations certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must include the owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, should be included also.
Anyone who sees a wild animal or stray dogs and cats is asked to refrane from feeding them or making close contact with them, Givens said. “Instead, contact Kerr County Animal Services – the local rabies control authority – by calling (830) 257-3100,” he added.
Suspected cases of rabies may also be reported to the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio by calling (210) 949-2048.
In all of 2021, there were nine cases of rabies, the first of which was not confirmed until the end of March.
