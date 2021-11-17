Garcia puts Baroody on city agenda

Simmering dissention among council members, usually between Roman Garcia and the other four on a variety of topics, surfaced again on Nov. 9, this time on his proposed amendments to “Procedural Rules for Meetings – Kerrville City Council.”
And council also was presented with a citizen-requested agenda item from George Baroody, asking for discussion to determine when the next Kerrville general election “shall be prescribed to be held” to elect the mayor, place three and place four council members.
This also was a citizen request sponsored by Garcia.
Baroody submitted three lengthy attachments quoting the City Charter and told council changes need to be made to return to May city elections listed in the charter, irrespective of what was decided during COVID and delays in one election until a November date.
Amendments, procedural rules for council meetings
It was nearly 7:30 p.m. when this item was called, and Blackburn called a five-minute recess saying “this was going to take a couple of hours.”
When they reconvened, Blackburn spoke first saying the procedural rules are “tedious” and he moved to have a separate council workshop on this. Garcia said he was on this agenda and prepared to go through his proposed changes, that four were “substantial changes” and most were “formats.”
Councilwoman Brenda Hughes said they “didn’t need to fix what wasn’t broken,” and said it would take an exorbitant amount of time.
Garcia presented detailed changes he was requesting to at least eight of the posted procedural rules, with the posted rules printed down multiple pages and his dated and time-stamped explanations, requests and justifications in the margins by each section. His changes also were marked as “proposed” across the body of the rules and crossed out and/or highlighted through the cited rules.
The mayor’s motion to have a separate workshop on this passed 3-2.
Questions, date of next
municipal election
Baroody told council the only law says “two-year terms until replaced” and so far that’s been determined by when council members were elected in the first place. He noted first going by a Texas Governor’s order under COVID conditions to delay the last May election until November, then the local council “amended that order and talked about council members filling out two-year terms.”
He said the state said they could be elected to shorter terms but didn’t say when an election must or should be held.
Baroody asked staff not to bring forward a resolution to hold a May election for mayor and the other two seats. He said recent and proposed changes violate the City Charter in specific passages.
Councilwoman Judy Eychner said she doesn’t see the need to make any changes. Blackburn said a May election date doesn’t violate the Charter, and it’s good for the council and city.
After asking City Attorney Mike Hayes to confirm, a citizen spoke to say the Texas Attorney General won’t look at Kerrville’s City Charter because it’s not state law. And, he said, citizens and council have to look at this in context, and by voting they “hire representatives to make hard choices.”
Another noted the luxury to have May elections to only consider city issues.
Garcia asked Hayes to explain how Kerrville can have a May city election. And Hayes then first addressed the whole council asking if he should proceed to give what amounts to legal advice in open session. At least three of them said no. So he didn’t.
Blackburn tried to move to the next item and Garcia demanded two more minutes to speak. He said the city charter is the will of the people and council “couldn’t flip-flop that” when they’re elected and sworn to uphold city laws including the Charter. Garcia said he wants the next city election to be held in May.
No vote was called, and Blackburn and Eychner moved to pass on to the next item.
KCAD Board appointments
Under possible action, council considered approving a resolution casting votes of the City of Kerrville for the Kerr Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors.
The city got a ballot from the KCAD with seven candidates for five positions. They are elected to two-year terms, and new appointees will serve the 2022-23 term.
There are a total of 5,000 votes distributed among Kerr County taxing entities; and the city is allocated 661 votes out of that total. Council can allocate all its votes to one candidate or split them between candidates; and they discussed that at this meeting.
They said four of the five candidates are already on this board; and discussion and consensus was to split the city’s votes among multiple board members. But a motion to equally as possible spread the votes among all seven candidates got no second and failed.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe said council has until Dec. 15 to make this decision and notify KCAD, and they could put it on the Dec. 14 agenda to make a decision then. Council agreed and also asked to put this into executive session on that date.
Short-term rental requests
Council considered two requests for Conditional Use Permits for short-term rental units, one at 516 Florence St., and the other at 1008 Tivy St.
They approved each request unanimously after some discussion of the number of such short-term rentals across the city, depicted on a map on their video screen.
Both of these are located in single-family residential zoning districts; and once granted are subject to a list of requirements about parking, noise, etc.
Blackburn reminded council and the audience that Kerrville so far has close to 60 such short-term rental units, and “a good ordinance on this,” compared to the City of Fredericksburg where there are about 700 such units and their city government is just now drafting an ordinance on this topic.
City Board appointments
Council had two items for appointments to city boards on the agenda, and in open session tabled the one for two slots on the Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
Garcia said they got two applications to consider, but this board has specific professional/working qualifications for serving on this board, and neither applicant was qualified.
Staff will reconsider these vacancies at a later date.
The other three appointments were to the Food Service Advisory Board. Council approved all three qualified applicants.
Consent Agenda
Council approved a contract with Bureau Veritas to create a new “parcel base map” for the city, based on plat and deed information where available. The cost was listed as $82,000.
They also were asked by staff to reject all bids for the Water Street waterline replacement project. When queried by a council member for the reason, Hoppe said the costs for materials are all so uncertain now, they want to try re-bidding this in early 2022 and hope for better prices on needed materials. Council agreed.
Heart of the Hills
Heritage Center
On a happier note, council got a short report from representatives of the planned Heart of the Hills Heritage Center museum in the AC Schreiner home at 529 Water St. downtown, saying the Heritage Center’s board of directors has achieved its initial fundraising goals; and will now enter the construction phase of development.
Dr. James Wright from the Heritage Center board said the final $1 million to reach their $5 million goal has been raised from a group of area individuals and organizations, to begin interior renovations.
Wright, along with other board members attending, got a round of audience and council applause when this was announced.
Presentations
A “Kerrville Kindness Award” was presented to the Hill Country Dental Association, including Drs. Jennifer and James Bone, especially for their organization and staffing of the free dental clinic offered periodically to Kerrville area residents.
Blackburn presented the group with a certificate thanking them for their work.
Commendations were ready to be presented to outgoing board members of the Main Street Advisory Board, Senior Services Advisory Committee and Zoning Board of Adjustment, but Blackburn said some board representatives couldn’t attend this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.